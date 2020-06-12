23 Apartments for rent in Monroe, MI

Life in Monroe

Yes, it's true humans come from the water, or at least the people of Monroe do. Why else would they enjoy swimming and fishing so much? The shores of Lake Erie, the River Raisin, and the wetlands are all great places for locals to get in touch with their inner-fish, and the 1,300 acres of Sterling State Park provide plenty of wildlife and amazing camping spots where a Monroe renter can to get in touch with a variety of inner-animals.

Wildlife aside, there are also some nice and tame riverside parks for families to enjoy. St. Mary's Park sits on the river next to St. Mary's church and St. Mary's High School in a wonderfully safe and family-friendly neighborhood. Whether you like to live on the wild side or the tame side, you’re sure to find a beautiful rental around here. And, you just can't beat the prices.

Rental rates range from $400 to $1,200. There are cheap studios and apartments for rent at less than $500. Nicer, bigger apartments and duplexes with a homier feel can cost about $500 - $600. Ranch-style and craftsman rental homes cost about $900 - $1,200. There are also a couple of affordable senior communities near the river, costing about $800 - $1,000.

For those who chose to live in an apartment community, there are many convenient property amenities to enjoy. Features such as 24-hour maintenance, a swimming pool, gym, laundry room, and plenty of parking are the most common amenities you will find here. Many rental properties also include private entrances, yards, and units with their very own washer & dryer.

Whether you're a pet-lover, a pet-hater, or just plain allergic to those of the furry variety, you’re sure to find a rental property to fit your needs. There are plenty of pet friendly apartments and rental homes. There are also plenty of places that don't allow any pets at all. Some apartment communities feature pet friendly and pet free buildings, allowing like-minded neighbors to live in peace while their counterparts do the same. However, those moving into town with their cats and dogs should be ready to pay the typical pet fees.

So, that's the life for a Monroe renter these days. Best of luck and happy home hunting!

-By Katy Comal