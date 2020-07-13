42 Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,836
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,499
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,531
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
47 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,018
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,239
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,330
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Georgetown
Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
946 sqft
Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
1 Unit Available
Elbel
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,779
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
40 Units Available
Northside
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
779 sqft
Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
79 Units Available
Broadway
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Broadway
1249 Island Dr #204
1249 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
871 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo Available in Ann Arbor - Coming soon! Two bedroom/ one bathroom condo available in Ann Arbor. Close to U of M hospital and Campus.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Hills
2403 Packard #36
2403 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
2403 Packard #36 Available 08/28/20 2 Bedroom Independence Condo Association! - Unit available in Independence Condominiums. Close to Trader Joe's and only a short drive or bike ride to downtown Ann Arbor.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Hills
2411 Packard #53
2411 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2411 Packard #53 Available 07/17/20 2411 Packard #53 - Fantastic Ann Arbor Ground Level Condo - Pool, Heat, Cable, and Internet Included! - Available June 5, could accommodate a July or August move in as well.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Broadway
1221 Island Dr Apt 104
1221 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
Very well maintained Ranch style River House Condo on main floor. Featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Water & Heat Included. One parking permit included. On site Coin/Card laundry.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Earhart Village
1090 Greenhills
1090 Greenhills Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1090 Greenhills - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Condo - This lovely two bedroom, two and a half bath condo has gorgeous hardwood floors on first floor and a lovely fireplace. Kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Glazier Way
684 Peninsula Court
684 Peninsula Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Listed exclusively by Mary Jackson, KW Ann Arbor 734-995-9400. This sharp 2-bedroom Patio Floor-Plan unit at Geddes Lake Condos is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clinton-George
3272 S Alpine Drive
3272 Alpine Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Rare Alpine Condo/Townhome available for lease in Ann Arbor. Wonderful two master bedroom en-suites with private baths & a half bath condo main floor. Nice sized living room and dining area appointed with real wood floors.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Glazier Way
726 WATERSEDGE Drive
726 Watersedge Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1208 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bed and 1.5 bath townhome style condo in highly sought after Geddes Lake. Awesome kitchen w/new cabinets and Quartz countertops w/big single bowl sink and new S/S appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bromley
3031 N Spurway Drive
3031 N Spurway Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2250 sqft
Lease a magnificent condo villa located in the amazing community of North Oaks of Ann Arbor where healthy lifestyle meets luxurious living! Beautiful light filled corner unit with gorgeous views of the pond commands the best location in the

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bromley
2844 Renfrew Street
2844 Renfrew Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Charming house on the north side of Ann Arbor for rent. Walk to Thurston or Clague schools, Kroger and many wonderful places to eat. Right around the corner from Bromley Park and the Thurston woods and pond.

July 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ann Arbor rents increased slightly over the past month

Ann Arbor rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ann Arbor stand at $1,086 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,310 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Ann Arbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ann Arbor, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,373; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dearborn, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%).
    • Warren and Livonia have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8% and 1.6%, respectively).

    Ann Arbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ann Arbor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ann Arbor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ann Arbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,310 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Ann Arbor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ann Arbor than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Ann Arbor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

