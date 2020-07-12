/
165 Apartments for rent in Broadway, Ann Arbor, MI
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
79 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1249 Island Dr #204
1249 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
871 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo Available in Ann Arbor - Coming soon! Two bedroom/ one bathroom condo available in Ann Arbor. Close to U of M hospital and Campus.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1221 Island Dr Apt 104
1221 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
Very well maintained Ranch style River House Condo on main floor. Featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Water & Heat Included. One parking permit included. On site Coin/Card laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Island Drive
1209 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
871 sqft
CONTACT: Missy Caulk, Savvy Realty Group 734-926-9797 Perfect For U Of M Medical Residents. Walk or bike To Hospitals.Great location for, residents, nursing school and campus. Highly desirable location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1050 Wall Street
1050 Wall St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1209 sqft
July 1 occupancy. Quiet, secure, sun filled River Park Place condo. One covered parking place. Newer paint and newer carpet throughout. Sparkling in ground pool. Beautiful Club House. Across from Medical Center.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
3 Units Available
1556 Jones Dr
1556 Jones Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,010
Room for rent on North Campus. Has private bathroom and furnished. Contact Sara @ 734-995-9200 for more information. (RLNE5582987)
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1019 MAIDEN Lane
1019 Maiden Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1879 sqft
Walk to hospital, campus, downtown, Riverside Park, Kerrytown from this spacious condo. Volume ceilings in great room and master bedroom. New stainless steel appliances, new carpeting, kitchen and bathroom flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1229 Island Drive
1229 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
871 sqft
Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, martin@bouma.com, www.bouma.com.
Results within 1 mile of Broadway
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
779 sqft
Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6 Units Available
120 Packard St # 1
120 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
71 sqft
Newly renovated home with two six bedroom apartments with great location in Germantown. These gorgeous apartments include all utitlies and washer dryer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902891)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
303 S Main St
303 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
998 sqft
MAIN STREET LOFT! Walk or bike to work, restaurants, shopping! Spacious condo boasts 2 large bedrooms, fabulous open concept living room/kitchen featuring awesome downtown views!. High ceilings, exposed beams, hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Miller Ave
514 Miller Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1270 sqft
Exclusively listed by Arboright Properties this 4 bedroom home is available for a 7/15/20 move-in. A charming home with a first-floor master and attached bathroom and 3 bedrooms with another spacious bathroom on the second floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 W. Summit
111 West Summit Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
111 W. Summit Available 08/03/20 111 W. Summit - 3 Bedroom Home with Study - Available for August move in! Super location just off Main near Wheeler Park. Walk to Main Street/Kerrytown,close to UM Hospitals and easy access to M-14.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Lawrence St # 2
504 Lawrence Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Near N State and Lawrence, In the heart of Kerry Town, near Medical/Nursing Schools and only less than10 mins walk to the heart of UOM Campus. 100% been remodeled.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
400 S Division Street
400 S Division St, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Downtown Ann Arbor! 3 bedroom 1 bath unit available for immediate occupancy. Located near Central Campus- corner of S. Division & E. William -on 2nd floor above the restaurant Namaste Flavours (formally Raja Rani).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
951 sqft
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
328 Catherine
328 Catherine Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,370
328 Catherine Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Large 6 Bedroom House - Two kitchens, two baths. Parking, laundry, dishwasher. Large three story home, fine for up to 8 people.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Sunset Road
225 Sunset Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
1860 sqft
Available 08/29/20 Available August 29th through April 2020! Why pay for 12 months of rent when you only need 8? Rare opportunity to rent a just built tasteful townhome with stylish transitional/bohemian chic furnishings in desirable neighborhood
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Elm St.
507 Elm Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
507 Elm Street Available 08/31/20 Central Campus - Located Near Geddes and S. University Large six bedroom house located on Central Campus. Laundry, 4 off street parking spaces. Tenant pays all utilities. Unfurnished. Sleeps 6. 2.5 baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
414 Lawrence St Apt 6
414 Lawrence St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #6 Available 09/01/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 E Madison St
201 East Madison Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,345
Four Bedroom Home - Renovated Available 08/29/20 Recently renovated four-bedroom, one-bathroom house for rent just one block from downtown Main Street nightlife, and two blocks from central U of M campus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
240 Brookside
240 Brookside Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
240 Brookside - First time rental! Hilltop living! Don’t miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom /1 bath single family home located on the Northside of Ann Arbor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1318 Forest Ct
1318 Forest Court, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available 08/14/20 5 bedroom, 2 full bath, Open Living Room/Dining Room. Updated Kitchen. Air Conditioning. Tenants pay all utilities. 1 block from University Ave. Parking for 3. Washer/Dryer in unit. Lease, References, No Pets. No Smoking.
