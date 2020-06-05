All apartments in Ann Arbor
3233 Cardinal Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:17 PM

3233 Cardinal Avenue

3233 Cardinal Avenue · (734) 747-7700
Location

3233 Cardinal Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Southeast Ann Arbor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy, remodeled cottage-type home in quiet Ann Arbor neighborhood. This home has been completely updated from top to bottom with wood floors, tile, granite countertops, new cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. There are two bedrooms & one full bath. Five minutes from downtown Ann Arbor, near major shopping, restaurants & on bus lines. This home does not have a garage or a basement. Rent will be $1475/mo & the tenant will be responsible for all utilities, no smoking, pets are negotiable with a fee. Call us today for a showing or to fill out an application. Must have good credit with proof of income. This is only available for a 12 month lease. Owner is a licensed associate broker in the State of Michigan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 Cardinal Avenue have any available units?
3233 Cardinal Avenue has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 Cardinal Avenue have?
Some of 3233 Cardinal Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 Cardinal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Cardinal Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Cardinal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3233 Cardinal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3233 Cardinal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3233 Cardinal Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3233 Cardinal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 Cardinal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Cardinal Avenue have a pool?
No, 3233 Cardinal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3233 Cardinal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3233 Cardinal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Cardinal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3233 Cardinal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
