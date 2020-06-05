3233 Cardinal Avenue

Amenities
Cozy, remodeled cottage-type home in quiet Ann Arbor neighborhood. This home has been completely updated from top to bottom with wood floors, tile, granite countertops, new cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. There are two bedrooms & one full bath. Five minutes from downtown Ann Arbor, near major shopping, restaurants & on bus lines. This home does not have a garage or a basement. Rent will be $1475/mo & the tenant will be responsible for all utilities, no smoking, pets are negotiable with a fee. Call us today for a showing or to fill out an application. Must have good credit with proof of income. This is only available for a 12 month lease. Owner is a licensed associate broker in the State of Michigan.