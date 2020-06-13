/
/
brighton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Brighton, MI📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
15 Units Available
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
800 sqft
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
$
2 Units Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
3 Units Available
Brighton Glens
321 Williamsen Dr, Brighton, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$945
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brighton Glens invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Brighton Glens provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Brighton.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
557 FOXBORO Square
557 Foxboro Square, Brighton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Hurry - this is the first time available in 5 years!! All new carpeting, newly refinished wood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, carport and plenty of extra parking, full basement, 3 large bedrooms, deck, water included,
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
931 Brighton Lake RD
931 Brighton Lake Road, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
972 sqft
Welcome to 931 Brighton Lake rd. Wake up every morning and step out onto your covered front porch to watch the sunrise over Brighton Lake. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a walk away from everything that downtown Brighton has to offer.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
106 E North Street
106 East North Street, Brighton, MI
Studio
$500
130 sqft
This is a private office for rent with direct access door to North St. Includes shared bathroom and has limited shared use possible for conference room. Office room is available furnished or can be vacant for your office furnishings.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7949 W GRAND RIVER Road
7949 East Grand River Avenue, Livingston County, MI
Studio
$1,800
1148 sqft
Free standing building in excellent location with 113 ft frontage on Grand River and 208 ft on Hacker. High traffic and great demographics. Existing sign to be removed; new tenant to provide their own signage to conform with Township ordinance.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2841 CORAL Way
2841 Coral Way, Livingston County, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
2336 sqft
GET READY TO ENJOY THE SUMMER IN THIS UPDATED WOODLAND LAKE ALL SPORTS LAKE WITH 71 FEET OF SANDY BEACH. HOME WITH 6+ BEDROOMS AND 3.1 BATHS. HOME HAS 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES WITH LAKEFRONT LAKE VIEWS.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Howell
1744 Ella Ln, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1355 sqft
Redwood Howell is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
17 Units Available
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$859
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28192 Oakmonte Circle East
28192 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
28192 Oakmonte Circle East Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & ATTACHED
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
910 E Clinton
910 East Clinton Street, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new condo wonderfully located just a short walking distance to downtown Howell.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
205 MAPLEWOOD CRT
205 Maplewood Court, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
GREAT CONDO IN THE BROOKWOOD VILLAGE IN SOUTH LYON. YOU WILL LOVE HOW CLOSE IT IS TO TOWN. THIS PLACE READY & WAITING FOR A NEW TENANT. YOU HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED, ALL APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY RM WITH STORAGE.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2533 Whispering Pines Drive
2533 Whispering Pines Drive, Livingston County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3483 sqft
An Exclusive listing of Rusty Kalmbach, REALTOR. This is an incredible two-story contemporary home in Whispering Pines across the street from Whispering Pines Golf Club.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
520 W LAKE Street
520 West Lake Street, South Lyon, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Walking distance to downtown South Lyon! Amazing schools, quiet country feel, yet close to 96 with access to all other major cities. Downtown area is quiet and cute with many different amenities just a stone throw.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown South Lyon
1 Unit Available
138 E LIBERTY Street
138 East Liberty Street, South Lyon, MI
Studio
$1,250
1091 sqft
Office, Retail, or Communal Working Space. Completely renovated, and located in downtown South Lyon, this 1091 square foot office space is ideal for any business.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
116 N MICHIGAN Avenue
116 North Michigan Avenue, Howell, MI
Studio
$2,100
1800 sqft
This is the perfect location and building for any downtown Howell business you can think of! Imagine opening a business or office in this historical building, great foot traffic, great visibility, street parking as well as public parking lots
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5684 E Highland Road
5684 Highland Road, Livingston County, MI
Studio
$5,000
9900 sqft
Total of 9,900 square feet available for lease, smallest divisible space is 3,300 square feet. Lease is $6/sq foot plus taxes and utilities. Available as of 6/1/20. 21,000 square foot INDUSTRIAL BUILDING; Lease space is available June 1, 2020.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
28342 Pontiac Trail
28342 Pontiac Trail, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$8,000
13000 sqft
13,000 Sq Ft commercial building in prime location for lease! Located on busy Pontiac Trail, this unique building is available now for lease. Front office and retail approx. 4,500 Sq Ft, and middle shop and warehouse approx.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8671 Kearney Road
8671 Kearny Road, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3174 sqft
Serene, peaceful home situated in a lovely country estate setting, on 10.04 acres. Two master suite bed/baths on main floor, one of which has it's own private entrance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Brighton, the median rent is $768 for a studio, $928 for a 1-bedroom, $1,208 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,604 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Brighton, check out our monthly Brighton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Brighton area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brighton from include Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MILansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIMonroe, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MI