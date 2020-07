Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access media room package receiving yoga accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments concierge conference room courtyard e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal playground smoke-free community

Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.



Welcome to The George, one of the best places for luxury living in Ann Arbor, MI! Our brand new, premier residential community offers a wide variety of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments complete with modern interiors and many resident-exclusive amenities.



It all starts with our prime location right off Packard Street. Our unbeatable address assures easy access to Stadium Blvd., I-94, as well as US-23, making any commute around town a breeze. You’ll love being minutes away from top destinations like the University of Michigan, Briarwood Mall, Buhr Park, Arborland Shopping Center, as well as Main Street’s hottest attractions.



Once you step inside, your unparalleled experience begins. Our pet-friendly community welcomes you to a stunning collection of shared areas meant to make your day. Whether you are looking for a relaxing day under the su