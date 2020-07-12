/
northside
162 Apartments for rent in Northside, Ann Arbor, MI
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
40 Units Available
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
779 sqft
Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1318 Wright Street
1318 Wright St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Beautiful nature setting w/treetop views from top floor unit featuring 2 Bedrooms. vaulted ceilings, & custom bath w/skylight, Kitchen includes maple cabinets, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, eat-in kitchen & stackable laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
79 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6 Units Available
120 Packard St # 1
120 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
71 sqft
Newly renovated home with two six bedroom apartments with great location in Germantown. These gorgeous apartments include all utitlies and washer dryer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902891)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1249 Island Dr #204
1249 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
871 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo Available in Ann Arbor - Coming soon! Two bedroom/ one bathroom condo available in Ann Arbor. Close to U of M hospital and Campus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
303 S Main St
303 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
998 sqft
MAIN STREET LOFT! Walk or bike to work, restaurants, shopping! Spacious condo boasts 2 large bedrooms, fabulous open concept living room/kitchen featuring awesome downtown views!. High ceilings, exposed beams, hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Miller Ave
514 Miller Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1270 sqft
Exclusively listed by Arboright Properties this 4 bedroom home is available for a 7/15/20 move-in. A charming home with a first-floor master and attached bathroom and 3 bedrooms with another spacious bathroom on the second floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 W. Summit
111 West Summit Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
111 W. Summit Available 08/03/20 111 W. Summit - 3 Bedroom Home with Study - Available for August move in! Super location just off Main near Wheeler Park. Walk to Main Street/Kerrytown,close to UM Hospitals and easy access to M-14.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Lawrence St # 2
504 Lawrence Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Near N State and Lawrence, In the heart of Kerry Town, near Medical/Nursing Schools and only less than10 mins walk to the heart of UOM Campus. 100% been remodeled.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 S Division Street
400 S Division St, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Downtown Ann Arbor! 3 bedroom 1 bath unit available for immediate occupancy. Located near Central Campus- corner of S. Division & E. William -on 2nd floor above the restaurant Namaste Flavours (formally Raja Rani).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
951 sqft
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
328 Catherine
328 Catherine Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,370
328 Catherine Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Large 6 Bedroom House - Two kitchens, two baths. Parking, laundry, dishwasher. Large three story home, fine for up to 8 people.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Sunset Road
225 Sunset Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
1860 sqft
Available 08/29/20 Available August 29th through April 2020! Why pay for 12 months of rent when you only need 8? Rare opportunity to rent a just built tasteful townhome with stylish transitional/bohemian chic furnishings in desirable neighborhood
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
414 Lawrence St Apt 6
414 Lawrence St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #6 Available 09/01/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1221 Island Dr Apt 104
1221 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
Very well maintained Ranch style River House Condo on main floor. Featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Water & Heat Included. One parking permit included. On site Coin/Card laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2830 S Knightsbridge Cir
2830 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ENTRY LEVEL 3 BEDROOM CONDO CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ANN ARBOR FOR LEASE.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
240 Brookside
240 Brookside Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
240 Brookside - First time rental! Hilltop living! Don’t miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom /1 bath single family home located on the Northside of Ann Arbor.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2782 S Knightsbridge
2782 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms( furnished ) Condo on the second floor is ready to move in now. Upper level unit with deluxe kitchen, high Ceilings, Screened porch, 1 car garage, additional parking spots. Private laundry off kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Catherine
1004 Catherine Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Seeking 2 or 3 students to share this large 3 Bedroom Condo Across From U Of M Medical Center with owners daughter. Best location for Med or Dental students.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2652 S Knightsbridge
2652 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
A Very Desirable Community, Easy Access To Um Hospital, Campus & Downtown Ann Arbor. Sunny And Bright Ranch Style Home, No Stairs To Climb. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath, One Car Garage Detached. More Parking Spaces in Front of the Building.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
208 Beakes Street
208 Beakes Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1030 sqft
It's no wonder this charming home is designated both a Walker's Paradise and a Biker's Paradise by walkscore.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1745 David Court
1745 David Court, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
Location, location, location! 3bed/2bath single family home with ATTACHED 2.5 car garage and TWO living spaces! Perfect for those seeking the best location on the north side of Ann Arbor! Near Northside (STEAM) Elementary.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
315 2nd Street
315 Second Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious north facing unit in the beautiful Liberty Loft Complex. This one-bedroom light filled unit has an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in bedroom closet.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
555 E William Street
555 East William Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,300
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Ann Arbor Tower Plaza RENT $1,300/month is conveniently located in the Central Campus area of the University of Michigan, this 26 story building remains the tallest building in Ann Arbor.
