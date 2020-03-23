All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 2741 Barclay Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
2741 Barclay Way
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:26 AM

2741 Barclay Way

2741 Barclay Way · (734) 389-7337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2741 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Located near U of M's North Campus, 2741 Barclay Way is a beautiful town home with an open layout and filled with natural light. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo comes with endless features, including: wood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, an attached garage, an in-unit washer and dryer, a nest thermostat and more! Additionally, water, trash, lawn care, and snow care all are included! Active tenants will also love that the condo complex offers access to a small gym, tennis court, and nature trails great for jogging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Barclay Way have any available units?
2741 Barclay Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 Barclay Way have?
Some of 2741 Barclay Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Barclay Way currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Barclay Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Barclay Way pet-friendly?
No, 2741 Barclay Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2741 Barclay Way offer parking?
Yes, 2741 Barclay Way does offer parking.
Does 2741 Barclay Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2741 Barclay Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Barclay Way have a pool?
No, 2741 Barclay Way does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Barclay Way have accessible units?
No, 2741 Barclay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Barclay Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 Barclay Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2741 Barclay Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity