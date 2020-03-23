Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Located near U of M's North Campus, 2741 Barclay Way is a beautiful town home with an open layout and filled with natural light. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo comes with endless features, including: wood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, an attached garage, an in-unit washer and dryer, a nest thermostat and more! Additionally, water, trash, lawn care, and snow care all are included! Active tenants will also love that the condo complex offers access to a small gym, tennis court, and nature trails great for jogging.