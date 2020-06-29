Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving playground

Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips. Our strategically designed floor plans combine generous space and comfort giving you the best of both worlds. Choose from our popular classic design or our newly renovated style featuring granite/quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood-like flooring, new cabinetry and so much more.



Home of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor possesses some of the best culinary, entertainment, arts & culture, nightlife, shopping, and farmers markets in Southeastern Michigan. Catch a Wolverines game at The Big House, kayak down the Huron River, grab some lunch at A2’s mainstay – Zingerman’s, check out the nightlife on Main or State Street, or get lost in the day at one of the many museums. You’ll be minutes from it all when you live at Shoreview Apartments.



If hitting the town isn’t