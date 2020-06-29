All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like Shoreview Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
Shoreview Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Shoreview Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
420 Kellogg St · (734) 349-1597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Northside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 426-90R · Avail. Aug 7

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 414-49R · Avail. Aug 7

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 412-47R · Avail. Aug 7

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 426-95R · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 422-76R · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 434-120R · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shoreview Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
playground
Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips. Our strategically designed floor plans combine generous space and comfort giving you the best of both worlds. Choose from our popular classic design or our newly renovated style featuring granite/quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood-like flooring, new cabinetry and so much more.

Home of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor possesses some of the best culinary, entertainment, arts & culture, nightlife, shopping, and farmers markets in Southeastern Michigan. Catch a Wolverines game at The Big House, kayak down the Huron River, grab some lunch at A2’s mainstay – Zingerman’s, check out the nightlife on Main or State Street, or get lost in the day at one of the many museums. You’ll be minutes from it all when you live at Shoreview Apartments.

If hitting the town isn’t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10, 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shoreview Apartments have any available units?
Shoreview Apartments has 38 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does Shoreview Apartments have?
Some of Shoreview Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shoreview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Shoreview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shoreview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Shoreview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Shoreview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Shoreview Apartments offers parking.
Does Shoreview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shoreview Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shoreview Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Shoreview Apartments has a pool.
Does Shoreview Apartments have accessible units?
No, Shoreview Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Shoreview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Shoreview Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Shoreview Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity