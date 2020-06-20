All apartments in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI
2703 Winthrop Court
2703 Winthrop Court

2703 Winthrop Court · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Winthrop Court, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for lease June 16, 2020. Minimum 1 year lease, longer lease OK. Clean, painted, middle-unit condo in 3-unit town home.. Attention to detail in every room. Newer carpeting and laminate floors. Handy first floor lavatory and upstairs bath were both remodeled down to the studs and rebuilt with new plumbing, tile floors, and new tub. Upstairs, are 2 good-sized bedrooms with in-closet built-in storage. Full basement has plenty of storage, egress window, rec room/study, brightly-lit laundry. Spacious deck, with expansive view of park-like space. Updated windows and sliding door. Short walk to attached garage at end of building. Well-kept Georgetown Commons South is convenient to I-94, Briarwood, UM athletic campuses. Partially furnished with the following: sectional sofa in LR, small dining table, queen-size sleeper sofa in basement, storage shelves in basement. Security deposit (2,000), non-refundable cleaning fee (475), credit report, proof-of-income.&nbsp;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Winthrop Court have any available units?
2703 Winthrop Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Winthrop Court have?
Some of 2703 Winthrop Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Winthrop Court currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Winthrop Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Winthrop Court pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Winthrop Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2703 Winthrop Court offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Winthrop Court does offer parking.
Does 2703 Winthrop Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 Winthrop Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Winthrop Court have a pool?
No, 2703 Winthrop Court does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Winthrop Court have accessible units?
No, 2703 Winthrop Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Winthrop Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 Winthrop Court has units with dishwashers.
