2703 Winthrop Court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for lease June 16, 2020. Minimum 1 year lease, longer lease OK. Clean, painted, middle-unit condo in 3-unit town home.. Attention to detail in every room. Newer carpeting and laminate floors. Handy first floor lavatory and upstairs bath were both remodeled down to the studs and rebuilt with new plumbing, tile floors, and new tub. Upstairs, are 2 good-sized bedrooms with in-closet built-in storage. Full basement has plenty of storage, egress window, rec room/study, brightly-lit laundry. Spacious deck, with expansive view of park-like space. Updated windows and sliding door. Short walk to attached garage at end of building. Well-kept Georgetown Commons South is convenient to I-94, Briarwood, UM athletic campuses. Partially furnished with the following: sectional sofa in LR, small dining table, queen-size sleeper sofa in basement, storage shelves in basement. Security deposit (2,000), non-refundable cleaning fee (475), credit report, proof-of-income.