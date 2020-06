Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1345 Geddes Available 08/30/20 Great location puts this home on the same block as the CCRB and close to central campus. This mammoth six bedroom homes has a study and two modern baths. A spacious living room is oriented in the center of the 1st floor. The house also has a separate dining room and full basement. The renovated kitchen features a built-in dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Lots of parking available behind the house.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1851)