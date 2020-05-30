1111 W Huron St 2

Amenities

pet friendly garage some paid utils internet access range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access dogs allowed

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Great 1-bedroom Apartment with Social Distancing - Property Id: 245563



This amazing second floor apartment is located in the historic district of Old West Side, Ann Arbor.



Available on September 1, possibly a couple weeks earlier.



Rent includes most utilities - heat, water, wired high speed Internet, water and one off-street parking space. Tenant pays only electricity.



Private entrance, beautiful windows and tall ceilings, and lots of closet storage space. Includes one parking space in a garage.



The apartment rents as unfurnished. If you see furniture in the photos, it is for display purposes only.



Walk to downtown, U of M Central Campus and Farmer's Market

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245563

No Dogs Allowed



