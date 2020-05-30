All apartments in Ann Arbor
1111 W Huron St 2

1111 West Huron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 West Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Virginia Park

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Great 1-bedroom Apartment with Social Distancing - Property Id: 245563

This amazing second floor apartment is located in the historic district of Old West Side, Ann Arbor.

Available on September 1, possibly a couple weeks earlier.

Rent includes most utilities - heat, water, wired high speed Internet, water and one off-street parking space. Tenant pays only electricity.

Private entrance, beautiful windows and tall ceilings, and lots of closet storage space. Includes one parking space in a garage.

The apartment rents as unfurnished. If you see furniture in the photos, it is for display purposes only.

Walk to downtown, U of M Central Campus and Farmer's Market
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245563
Property Id 245563

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5792170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 W Huron St 2 have any available units?
1111 W Huron St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 W Huron St 2 have?
Some of 1111 W Huron St 2's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 W Huron St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 W Huron St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 W Huron St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 W Huron St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1111 W Huron St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 W Huron St 2 does offer parking.
Does 1111 W Huron St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 W Huron St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 W Huron St 2 have a pool?
No, 1111 W Huron St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 W Huron St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1111 W Huron St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 W Huron St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 W Huron St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
