6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Home on the Hill - Move In Ready - Property Id: 141867



This property is settled on a hill. It has been partially renovated this year of (2019). Bay Properties & Affiliates is looking for the right tenant to occupy this home. Being that this home requires you to go up quite a few steps (this is the only entrance into the home) we ask that potential tenants be aware prior to requesting a showing.



The basement is unfinished, yet can be put back together for a second entertainment area. We have dropped the pricing of this home tremendously to $1,625/mo. The home has a 1st floor master bedroom and/or study room. The full bathroom with separate bath & shower is located on the first floor as well



Moving upstairs to the second floor is where you will find 2 additional bedrooms and potentially another seating area between the 2 rooms. 1st bedroom has a balcony and cathedral ceiling. 2nd bedroom can hold a Queen size bed & ample amount of room for dressers etc



2 outdoor seating areas (skylight, fire pit, tons of natural light & privacy)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141867

