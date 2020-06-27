6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD

Amenities
Home on the Hill - Move In Ready - Property Id: 141867
This property is settled on a hill. It has been partially renovated this year of (2019). Bay Properties & Affiliates is looking for the right tenant to occupy this home. Being that this home requires you to go up quite a few steps (this is the only entrance into the home) we ask that potential tenants be aware prior to requesting a showing.
The basement is unfinished, yet can be put back together for a second entertainment area. We have dropped the pricing of this home tremendously to $1,625/mo. The home has a 1st floor master bedroom and/or study room. The full bathroom with separate bath & shower is located on the first floor as well
Moving upstairs to the second floor is where you will find 2 additional bedrooms and potentially another seating area between the 2 rooms. 1st bedroom has a balcony and cathedral ceiling. 2nd bedroom can hold a Queen size bed & ample amount of room for dressers etc
2 outdoor seating areas (skylight, fire pit, tons of natural light & privacy)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141867
Property Id 141867
(RLNE5528653)