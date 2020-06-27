All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:58 PM

6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD

6059 Gwynn Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6059 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Home on the Hill - Move In Ready - Property Id: 141867

This property is settled on a hill. It has been partially renovated this year of (2019). Bay Properties & Affiliates is looking for the right tenant to occupy this home. Being that this home requires you to go up quite a few steps (this is the only entrance into the home) we ask that potential tenants be aware prior to requesting a showing.

The basement is unfinished, yet can be put back together for a second entertainment area. We have dropped the pricing of this home tremendously to $1,625/mo. The home has a 1st floor master bedroom and/or study room. The full bathroom with separate bath & shower is located on the first floor as well

Moving upstairs to the second floor is where you will find 2 additional bedrooms and potentially another seating area between the 2 rooms. 1st bedroom has a balcony and cathedral ceiling. 2nd bedroom can hold a Queen size bed & ample amount of room for dressers etc

2 outdoor seating areas (skylight, fire pit, tons of natural light & privacy)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141867
Property Id 141867

(RLNE5528653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD have any available units?
6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD have?
Some of 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD currently offering any rent specials?
6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD is pet friendly.
Does 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD offer parking?
No, 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD does not offer parking.
Does 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD have a pool?
No, 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD does not have a pool.
Does 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD have accessible units?
No, 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD does not have accessible units.
Does 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6059 Gwynn Oak Ave, Brooklyn MD does not have units with air conditioning.
