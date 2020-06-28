All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

4004 Jeffry St

4004 Jeffry Street · No Longer Available
Location

4004 Jeffry Street, Wheaton, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5BR/2BA Single Family Home w/ HUGE yard! - Property Id: 89053

MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! $2,600/mo. Gorgeous ALL brick single family home. 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Split foyer, large family room with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen and dining room. Two full bathrooms with large vanity. Large back yard, great for hosting barbeques and gatherings. Wonderful family friendly neighborhood. Close to major access roads and highways (Connecticut and Randolph road). 2 miles from Glenmont metro for quick access to Washington, D.C. Plenty of shops and restaurants close-by. Don't hesitate! Call today to check it out and make 4004 Jeffry your new home! Each applicant over 18 must complete application and pass credit/criminal/eviction. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Contact Josh at 202-422-5785 or Barbara (301) 404-7107
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/89053p
Property Id 89053

(RLNE5177622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Jeffry St have any available units?
4004 Jeffry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 4004 Jeffry St have?
Some of 4004 Jeffry St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Jeffry St currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Jeffry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Jeffry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4004 Jeffry St is pet friendly.
Does 4004 Jeffry St offer parking?
No, 4004 Jeffry St does not offer parking.
Does 4004 Jeffry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4004 Jeffry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Jeffry St have a pool?
No, 4004 Jeffry St does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Jeffry St have accessible units?
No, 4004 Jeffry St does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Jeffry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 Jeffry St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4004 Jeffry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4004 Jeffry St does not have units with air conditioning.
