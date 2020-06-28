4004 Jeffry St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 5BR/2BA Single Family Home w/ HUGE yard! - Property Id: 89053



MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! $2,600/mo. Gorgeous ALL brick single family home. 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Split foyer, large family room with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen and dining room. Two full bathrooms with large vanity. Large back yard, great for hosting barbeques and gatherings. Wonderful family friendly neighborhood. Close to major access roads and highways (Connecticut and Randolph road). 2 miles from Glenmont metro for quick access to Washington, D.C. Plenty of shops and restaurants close-by. Don't hesitate! Call today to check it out and make 4004 Jeffry your new home! Each applicant over 18 must complete application and pass credit/criminal/eviction. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Contact Josh at 202-422-5785 or Barbara (301) 404-7107

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/89053p

Property Id 89053



(RLNE5177622)