3704 Ferrara Drive

Available 07/15/20 Townhouse 3 Br + Office, 2 Full 2 Half Bath - Property Id: 283779



GREAT LOCATION: Townhouse - 3 Bedrooms + office, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, 2 reserved parking spots.



$2,200 per month - available July 15th.



Close to Metro, NIH, National Navy Medical, FDA, Shopping, Dining and Public Transportation. Easy access to 495/270/95 close to Rockville, Bethesda, DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, Columbia and Northern Virginia.



4.4 miles to National Naval Medical Center and about 6 miles to NIH (both approximately 12 -15 minutes away).



Upper Floor - 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms

Main Floor - Living room, dining room, half a bath and eat-in kitchen with room for a table for 6. Backs to woods with a great view from the kitchen windows.

Basement - Finished with wood burning fireplace and walk-out sliding glass doors to the patio. Another half bath, large storage with W/D and another room with a closet, which can be used as an office/den.



Home warranty will cover repairs of all appliances, heating/air, plumbing and electrical issues.

