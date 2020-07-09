All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 3704 Ferrara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
3704 Ferrara Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

3704 Ferrara Drive

3704 Ferrara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3704 Ferrara Drive, Wheaton, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse 3 Br + Office, 2 Full 2 Half Bath - Property Id: 283779

GREAT LOCATION: Townhouse - 3 Bedrooms + office, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, 2 reserved parking spots.

$2,200 per month - available July 15th.

Close to Metro, NIH, National Navy Medical, FDA, Shopping, Dining and Public Transportation. Easy access to 495/270/95 close to Rockville, Bethesda, DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, Columbia and Northern Virginia.

4.4 miles to National Naval Medical Center and about 6 miles to NIH (both approximately 12 -15 minutes away).

Upper Floor - 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms
Main Floor - Living room, dining room, half a bath and eat-in kitchen with room for a table for 6. Backs to woods with a great view from the kitchen windows.
Basement - Finished with wood burning fireplace and walk-out sliding glass doors to the patio. Another half bath, large storage with W/D and another room with a closet, which can be used as an office/den.

Home warranty will cover repairs of all appliances, heating/air, plumbing and electrical issues.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283779
Property Id 283779

(RLNE5792178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Ferrara Drive have any available units?
3704 Ferrara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 3704 Ferrara Drive have?
Some of 3704 Ferrara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 Ferrara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Ferrara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Ferrara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3704 Ferrara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 3704 Ferrara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3704 Ferrara Drive offers parking.
Does 3704 Ferrara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3704 Ferrara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Ferrara Drive have a pool?
No, 3704 Ferrara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Ferrara Drive have accessible units?
No, 3704 Ferrara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Ferrara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3704 Ferrara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Ferrara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Ferrara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Pet Friendly Places
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College