Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3316 Weller Rd

3316 Weller Road · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Weller Road, Wheaton, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Inviting Basement Studio Apartment - Property Id: 206298

Quaint Studio Suite.
The property is located close to Aspen Hill Shopping Center and Wheaton Westfield Mall and surrounding shopping, dining and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within a few blocks.

Metro transit is within steps and it is ~1 mile to the Glenmont Metro Station (Red Line).

Private entrance (Access Stairs, from driveway), off street parking available.

Lg Washer, Stack-able dryer. Full Kitchen, and bathroom. Queen size bed, couch, side table, coffee table, kitchen dinette w/chairs, coffee maker, toaster, microwave and storage closet (under the main house stair case in the suite).

* NOTE: 2 Occupants - $1,500.00 a month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206298
Property Id 206298

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5478045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Weller Rd have any available units?
3316 Weller Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 3316 Weller Rd have?
Some of 3316 Weller Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Weller Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Weller Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Weller Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Weller Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 3316 Weller Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Weller Rd offers parking.
Does 3316 Weller Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3316 Weller Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Weller Rd have a pool?
No, 3316 Weller Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Weller Rd have accessible units?
No, 3316 Weller Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Weller Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Weller Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 Weller Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 Weller Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

