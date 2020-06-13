3316 Weller Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Inviting Basement Studio Apartment - Property Id: 206298



Quaint Studio Suite.

The property is located close to Aspen Hill Shopping Center and Wheaton Westfield Mall and surrounding shopping, dining and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within a few blocks.



Metro transit is within steps and it is ~1 mile to the Glenmont Metro Station (Red Line).



Private entrance (Access Stairs, from driveway), off street parking available.



Lg Washer, Stack-able dryer. Full Kitchen, and bathroom. Queen size bed, couch, side table, coffee table, kitchen dinette w/chairs, coffee maker, toaster, microwave and storage closet (under the main house stair case in the suite).



* NOTE: 2 Occupants - $1,500.00 a month.

No Pets Allowed



