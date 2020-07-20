All apartments in Wheaton
2912 PARKER AVENUE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

2912 PARKER AVENUE

2912 Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Parker Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Meticulously maintained, charming home in excellent location walking distance to Wheaton Metro Station, Westfield Shopping Center, Costco. Ready to move in with flexible space addition off kitchen for dining or a study with a large pantry closet. Hardwood floors on main level, full bath, two bedrooms, linen and coat closet. Spacious lower level with carpeted large family room with wet bar, undercounter beverage fridge, recessed lights. Large Bedroom with two adjoining closets and full bath with Stall Shower. Washer and new dryer in separate storge/utility room. Good closet space and attic storage. Freshly painted interior, energy efficient attic insulation, updated windows, pretty patio and landscaping, partially fenced yard, storage shed, driveway with two spaces. Convenient to shops, commuter routes, public transportation, parks and recreation centers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 PARKER AVENUE have any available units?
2912 PARKER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2912 PARKER AVENUE have?
Some of 2912 PARKER AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 PARKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2912 PARKER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 PARKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2912 PARKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2912 PARKER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2912 PARKER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2912 PARKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 PARKER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 PARKER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2912 PARKER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2912 PARKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2912 PARKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 PARKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 PARKER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 PARKER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 PARKER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
