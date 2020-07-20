2912 PARKER AVENUE

Amenities

Meticulously maintained, charming home in excellent location walking distance to Wheaton Metro Station, Westfield Shopping Center, Costco. Ready to move in with flexible space addition off kitchen for dining or a study with a large pantry closet. Hardwood floors on main level, full bath, two bedrooms, linen and coat closet. Spacious lower level with carpeted large family room with wet bar, undercounter beverage fridge, recessed lights. Large Bedroom with two adjoining closets and full bath with Stall Shower. Washer and new dryer in separate storge/utility room. Good closet space and attic storage. Freshly painted interior, energy efficient attic insulation, updated windows, pretty patio and landscaping, partially fenced yard, storage shed, driveway with two spaces. Convenient to shops, commuter routes, public transportation, parks and recreation centers