2651 MCCOMAS AVE

VERY SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY! Live in a brand new, recently completed beautiful home just steps away from Metro, shopping, parks and everything Kensington has to offer! Never lived-in gorgeous end-unit townhouse with 3 levels and all modern amenities. High quality construction with top of the line finishes, even an elevator! Lower level has a great in-law/nanny/young adult suite with a kitchenette and full bath. Amazing spaces with an open floor plan and a large private master suite. Available immediately! Sorry no pets and no smoking. PICTURES COMING SOON