1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Updated 3 story townhome in sought after Forest Estates. This home has fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout. The main level features a spacious living room with sunny bay window, a separate dining room with access to the deck, powder room, and updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level comprises of two bedrooms, each with its own attached full bath and closet space. The fully finished walkout lower level has a fireplace in the family room, a full bath, and large utility room with the laundry area. The rear yard is fully fenced. 1 assigned and 1 unassigned but reserved parking space convey. This corner townhome is just steps away from both the Forest Glen & Wheaton Metro Stations, Westfield Wheaton mall, and neighborhood parks. Good credit required.