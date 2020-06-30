All apartments in Wheaton
1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT
1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT

1922 Bright Leaf · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Bright Leaf, Wheaton, MD 20902
Forest Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 3 story townhome in sought after Forest Estates. This home has fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout. The main level features a spacious living room with sunny bay window, a separate dining room with access to the deck, powder room, and updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level comprises of two bedrooms, each with its own attached full bath and closet space. The fully finished walkout lower level has a fireplace in the family room, a full bath, and large utility room with the laundry area. The rear yard is fully fenced. 1 assigned and 1 unassigned but reserved parking space convey. This corner townhome is just steps away from both the Forest Glen & Wheaton Metro Stations, Westfield Wheaton mall, and neighborhood parks. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT have any available units?
1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT have?
Some of 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT offers parking.
Does 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT have a pool?
No, 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT have accessible units?
No, 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 BRIGHTLEAF COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

