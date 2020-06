Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Fabulous Turn Key Rental - Close to Wheaton Regional Park ; 5 Spacious Bedrooms on Upper Level - All with Hardwood Floors; Updated Table Spaced Kitchen with Spacious Eat-in Area; Beautiful Large Deck off Dining Room and Kitchen; Under Deck Patio with Shed; 1st Floor Family Room with Fireplace; Recreation Room in Lower Level with Outside Entrance; Laundry Area; Generator; No Pets or Smokers; Must Apply On Line