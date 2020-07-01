12732 VEIRS MILL RD

Amenities
Bright and sunny, well maintained top floor condo with wood tone floors, spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, and in-unit full sized washer/dryer. Utilities included in rent with the exception of Pepco. Features include a community room, swimming pool, and a walking trail. Close to Metro, Shopping, COSTCO and many restaurants. Can be rented with or without furniture. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.If you have been recently ill, are starting to feel ill, or have been in the company of someone who has been infected by COVID-19, we respectfully ask that you do not enter this home and request a virtual tour instead.