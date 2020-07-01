12732 VEIRS MILL RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Bright and sunny, well maintained top floor condo with wood tone floors, spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, and in-unit full sized washer/dryer. Utilities included in rent with the exception of Pepco. Features include a community room, swimming pool, and a walking trail. Close to Metro, Shopping, COSTCO and many restaurants. Can be rented with or without furniture. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.If you have been recently ill, are starting to feel ill, or have been in the company of someone who has been infected by COVID-19, we respectfully ask that you do not enter this home and request a virtual tour instead.