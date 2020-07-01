All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 12732 VEIRS MILL RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
12732 VEIRS MILL RD
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:35 AM

12732 VEIRS MILL RD

12732 Veirs Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12732 Veirs Mill Road, Wheaton, MD 20853
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Bright and sunny, well maintained top floor condo with wood tone floors, spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, and in-unit full sized washer/dryer. Utilities included in rent with the exception of Pepco. Features include a community room, swimming pool, and a walking trail. Close to Metro, Shopping, COSTCO and many restaurants. Can be rented with or without furniture. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.If you have been recently ill, are starting to feel ill, or have been in the company of someone who has been infected by COVID-19, we respectfully ask that you do not enter this home and request a virtual tour instead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12732 VEIRS MILL RD have any available units?
12732 VEIRS MILL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 12732 VEIRS MILL RD have?
Some of 12732 VEIRS MILL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12732 VEIRS MILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
12732 VEIRS MILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12732 VEIRS MILL RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12732 VEIRS MILL RD is pet friendly.
Does 12732 VEIRS MILL RD offer parking?
No, 12732 VEIRS MILL RD does not offer parking.
Does 12732 VEIRS MILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12732 VEIRS MILL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12732 VEIRS MILL RD have a pool?
Yes, 12732 VEIRS MILL RD has a pool.
Does 12732 VEIRS MILL RD have accessible units?
No, 12732 VEIRS MILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12732 VEIRS MILL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12732 VEIRS MILL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12732 VEIRS MILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12732 VEIRS MILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Pet Friendly Places
Wheaton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College