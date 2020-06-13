11421 Monterrey Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Wheaton Hills neighborhood with an easy commute to D.C. via Wheaton Metro. This home is located near the Wheaton mall, great schools, and is perfect for a family! There is also a walking path located nearby for outdoor pleasure.



This home features a spacious basement that is carpeted, has built-in storage shelves, and a built-in bar. Itï¿½??s perfect for hosting friends and family! The basement also features a concrete area with an in-house washer and dryer unit. Perfect area for storage and laundry!



Upstairs are three bedrooms with carpeted flooring, large windows overlooking the yard, and plenty of closet space. You will also find a cozy family room located in the front of the home that is connected to the dining room and an open kitchen with a door exiting the back of the home into a large fenced in yard.



This one will go fast! DONï¿½??T MISS IT!