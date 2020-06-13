All apartments in Wheaton
11421 Monterrey Dr

11421 Monterrey Drive
Location

11421 Monterrey Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Please click here to apply

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Wheaton Hills neighborhood with an easy commute to D.C. via Wheaton Metro. This home is located near the Wheaton mall, great schools, and is perfect for a family! There is also a walking path located nearby for outdoor pleasure.

This home features a spacious basement that is carpeted, has built-in storage shelves, and a built-in bar. Itï¿½??s perfect for hosting friends and family! The basement also features a concrete area with an in-house washer and dryer unit. Perfect area for storage and laundry!

Upstairs are three bedrooms with carpeted flooring, large windows overlooking the yard, and plenty of closet space. You will also find a cozy family room located in the front of the home that is connected to the dining room and an open kitchen with a door exiting the back of the home into a large fenced in yard.

This one will go fast! DONï¿½??T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11421 Monterrey Dr have any available units?
11421 Monterrey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
Is 11421 Monterrey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11421 Monterrey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11421 Monterrey Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11421 Monterrey Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11421 Monterrey Dr offer parking?
No, 11421 Monterrey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11421 Monterrey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11421 Monterrey Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11421 Monterrey Dr have a pool?
No, 11421 Monterrey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11421 Monterrey Dr have accessible units?
No, 11421 Monterrey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11421 Monterrey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11421 Monterrey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11421 Monterrey Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11421 Monterrey Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

