10507 INSLEY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well maintained & pristine 3 bedroom/2 bath brick rambler in super convenient location! Hardwood floors throughout main level. Bright living room with wood beams and a wall of windows! Separate dining area, opens to kitchen and new ceramic flooring. Sliding glass doors lead out to large fenced yard and awesome deck for relaxing or entertaining. Tons of storage in basement with separate laundry room. New roof, all new plumbing, professionally cleaned and freshly painted throughout! Nothing to do but move right in! Rent includes grass cutting and gutter cleaning. No pets and no smoking.