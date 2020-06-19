All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10504 Amherst Ave

10504 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10504 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Supersized Home Next to Park Less Than 1 Mile to Wheaton Metro! - If you're searching for an awesome home in a magnificently convenient location, then stop looking because the search is over!

Let's talk about location: your home is the last house on the street and is directly next to the newly renovated Evans Parkway Park. Within a 1 mile walk is the entrance to the Wheaton Metro, new Safeway, and Westfield Wheaton, which includes Costco, Target, Giant and much more. The beltway is slightly over a mile away too.

What is so special about your house?: The initial attraction is the size. There are 5 bedrooms upstairs, including a master suite. The main level offers an open kitchen, living, dining area where everyone can do their own thing but still enjoy being near each other. You'll also have a separate dining room and office/den as well. With a washer/dryer and food pantry room, this place is built for convenience and storage.

The basement offers more rooms with a plethora of uses, including a full bathroom. The highlight is the media room that is perfect to watch movies or the big game on an enormous TV.

If you have to leave the house the big fenced in backyard gives you an unlimited number of options to spend time outside.

To see this great property, please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com today!

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis
No smoking
Resident responsible for utilities

(RLNE4043469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 Amherst Ave have any available units?
10504 Amherst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 10504 Amherst Ave have?
Some of 10504 Amherst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 Amherst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10504 Amherst Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 Amherst Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10504 Amherst Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10504 Amherst Ave offer parking?
No, 10504 Amherst Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10504 Amherst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10504 Amherst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 Amherst Ave have a pool?
No, 10504 Amherst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10504 Amherst Ave have accessible units?
No, 10504 Amherst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 Amherst Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10504 Amherst Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10504 Amherst Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10504 Amherst Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
