10504 Amherst Ave

Supersized Home Next to Park Less Than 1 Mile to Wheaton Metro! - If you're searching for an awesome home in a magnificently convenient location, then stop looking because the search is over!



Let's talk about location: your home is the last house on the street and is directly next to the newly renovated Evans Parkway Park. Within a 1 mile walk is the entrance to the Wheaton Metro, new Safeway, and Westfield Wheaton, which includes Costco, Target, Giant and much more. The beltway is slightly over a mile away too.



What is so special about your house?: The initial attraction is the size. There are 5 bedrooms upstairs, including a master suite. The main level offers an open kitchen, living, dining area where everyone can do their own thing but still enjoy being near each other. You'll also have a separate dining room and office/den as well. With a washer/dryer and food pantry room, this place is built for convenience and storage.



The basement offers more rooms with a plethora of uses, including a full bathroom. The highlight is the media room that is perfect to watch movies or the big game on an enormous TV.



If you have to leave the house the big fenced in backyard gives you an unlimited number of options to spend time outside.



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Pets considered on a case by case basis

No smoking

Resident responsible for utilities



