6560 LION COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Beautifully maintained single family home w/2 car garage Located in the desirable Hampshire Neighborhood. Almost new roof and HVAC. Sprawling master suite with full bath, spacious closets, cathedral ceilings and sliding door leading to the deck. Freshly painted! Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, ceramic tile, eat-in kitchen and separate dining area. Well-kept colonial with cozy, over-sized wrap-around porch nestled at Cul-de-Sac Street. Large spacious grand lot with fenced yard, patio, shed and gazebo. Community amenities include swimming pool, recreation center, tennis courts, volley ball, playgrounds. Enjoy 20 acres lake w/ amazing view and 5 miles walking trails in community. Minutes to William Wade Elementary School, Shopping mall and restaurants. Easy commute to DC, Bolling & Andrews Airforce Base, Alexandria, national landing and national harbor. Welcome active duty military & Military discounts available!