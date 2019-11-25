All apartments in Waldorf
Waldorf, MD
6560 LION COURT
6560 LION COURT

6560 Lion Court
Location

6560 Lion Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully maintained single family home w/2 car garage Located in the desirable Hampshire Neighborhood. Almost new roof and HVAC. Sprawling master suite with full bath, spacious closets, cathedral ceilings and sliding door leading to the deck. Freshly painted! Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, ceramic tile, eat-in kitchen and separate dining area. Well-kept colonial with cozy, over-sized wrap-around porch nestled at Cul-de-Sac Street. Large spacious grand lot with fenced yard, patio, shed and gazebo. Community amenities include swimming pool, recreation center, tennis courts, volley ball, playgrounds. Enjoy 20 acres lake w/ amazing view and 5 miles walking trails in community. Minutes to William Wade Elementary School, Shopping mall and restaurants. Easy commute to DC, Bolling & Andrews Airforce Base, Alexandria, national landing and national harbor. Welcome active duty military & Military discounts available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6560 LION COURT have any available units?
6560 LION COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 6560 LION COURT have?
Some of 6560 LION COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6560 LION COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6560 LION COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6560 LION COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6560 LION COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 6560 LION COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6560 LION COURT offers parking.
Does 6560 LION COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6560 LION COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6560 LION COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6560 LION COURT has a pool.
Does 6560 LION COURT have accessible units?
No, 6560 LION COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6560 LION COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6560 LION COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6560 LION COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6560 LION COURT has units with air conditioning.
