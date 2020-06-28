6125 GRAY WOLF COURT

Amenities
Beautiful home and great value! Gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counter tops and hardwood floors, large living room with vaulted ceilings and 3 large bedrooms! Master suite has walk-in-closet and super bath. Fenced back yard with deck, great for entertaining! Enjoy the neighborhood pool, tennis courts, lake, jogging/bike trails & tot lots. Close to shops & restaurants. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. $50/month additional rent per pet. Pet deposit is $250 per pet. $75 application fee per applicant. This home won't last long! Call today to schedule a showing.