6125 GRAY WOLF COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful home and great value! Gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counter tops and hardwood floors, large living room with vaulted ceilings and 3 large bedrooms! Master suite has walk-in-closet and super bath. Fenced back yard with deck, great for entertaining! Enjoy the neighborhood pool, tennis courts, lake, jogging/bike trails & tot lots. Close to shops & restaurants. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. $50/month additional rent per pet. Pet deposit is $250 per pet. $75 application fee per applicant. This home won't last long! Call today to schedule a showing.