Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE

3830 Kelly Green Place · No Longer Available
Location

3830 Kelly Green Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean and ready to move into. Hardwood floors flow throughout main level into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass door takes you into your private fully fenced backyard with patio perfect for BBQing. Master bedroom with direct access to upstairs bathroom. Pets allowed case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE have any available units?
3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE have?
Some of 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE offer parking?
No, 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
