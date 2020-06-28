3830 KELLY GREEN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clean and ready to move into. Hardwood floors flow throughout main level into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass door takes you into your private fully fenced backyard with patio perfect for BBQing. Master bedroom with direct access to upstairs bathroom. Pets allowed case by case basis.