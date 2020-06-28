3279 Westdale Court

Amenities

Lovely 3 BR, 2.5 bath townhouse fully renovated, with all new kitchen, baths, floors, paint,& appliances. This two-level home shows well and in great neighborhood. Pet fee and pet rent required. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis. Owner prefers longer leases. Credit check and background check required. Section 8 not accepted. Shows well and in great neighborhood. Here's the link where you can apply online (please note there's a $22 application fee): https://customerresultspm.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/21678

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.