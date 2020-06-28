All apartments in Waldorf
3279 Westdale Court
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:18 AM

3279 Westdale Court

3279 Westdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

3279 Westdale Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 BR, 2.5 bath townhouse fully renovated, with all new kitchen, baths, floors, paint,& appliances. This two-level home shows well and in great neighborhood. Pet fee and pet rent required. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis. Owner prefers longer leases. Credit check and background check required. Section 8 not accepted. Shows well and in great neighborhood. Here's the link where you can apply online (please note there's a $22 application fee): https://customerresultspm.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/21678
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3279 Westdale Court have any available units?
3279 Westdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 3279 Westdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
3279 Westdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3279 Westdale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3279 Westdale Court is pet friendly.
Does 3279 Westdale Court offer parking?
No, 3279 Westdale Court does not offer parking.
Does 3279 Westdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3279 Westdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3279 Westdale Court have a pool?
No, 3279 Westdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 3279 Westdale Court have accessible units?
No, 3279 Westdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3279 Westdale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3279 Westdale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3279 Westdale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3279 Westdale Court does not have units with air conditioning.
