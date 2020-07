Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!!!



Own this lovely home in Wexford Village. This home is located in a cul-de-sac and boast of 4 bdrms, 2.5 baths. Spacious and open floorplan, lovely and ready for you! New appliances and new HVAC system. Hardwood floors on main level and one side of the garage is Rec Room which is a bonus for you! Beautiful fenced backyard with swings for your kids and space for gatherings.

Contact us to schedule a showing.