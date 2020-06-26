11510 Spyglass Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 story inner townhouse has been recently updated, with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. It is freshly painted with all new carpeting. There is also wood flooring throughout. The 1st level, the entry level, has a formal dining room/main room, and a balcony deck. The open kitchen has an island and Corian countertops. The 2nd level has a living room with a gas fireplace and a balcony deck. The 3rd level features a Master bedroom with dual closets, arched ceilings, and a balcony deck. The tiled Master bath has a garden tub and dual sinks. There is a laundry, with a washer and dryer provided. The fully finished basement has a bedroom/bonus room. There are ceiling fans, and recessed lighting throughout. The fully fenced back yard has a shed and patio, and there is a 2 car attached garage, with inside access. HOA provides a pool, clubhouse, playground, trails, a pond and covers trash pick up. Close to schools, shopping, amenities. No housing vouchers accepted.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: None



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.