Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE

11061 Poundberry Camp Place · No Longer Available
Location

11061 Poundberry Camp Place, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
End-Unit Garage Townhome w/large rear deck located in the heart of Waldorf! Easy access to nearby retail, dining + commuter routes! Entry Level w/rec room, half bath, laundry room, and walkout to rear. The Main level features a large living rm w/gas fireplace, french doors to deck, large eat-in kitchen, + half bath. The upper level houses 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including Master Suite w/private bath! Recent updates include: New wood laminate and carpeting (Jan 2020), New A/C Unit (2018), New Washer/Dryer (Fall 2019). Photos from 2016 Listing. Listing Agent is not the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE have any available units?
11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE have?
Some of 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE offers parking.
Does 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE have a pool?
No, 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE has units with air conditioning.

