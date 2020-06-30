11061 POUNDBERRY CAMP PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

End-Unit Garage Townhome w/large rear deck located in the heart of Waldorf! Easy access to nearby retail, dining + commuter routes! Entry Level w/rec room, half bath, laundry room, and walkout to rear. The Main level features a large living rm w/gas fireplace, french doors to deck, large eat-in kitchen, + half bath. The upper level houses 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including Master Suite w/private bath! Recent updates include: New wood laminate and carpeting (Jan 2020), New A/C Unit (2018), New Washer/Dryer (Fall 2019). Photos from 2016 Listing. Listing Agent is not the Landlord.