1011 Dorset Drive

Private Entrance Townhouse 3 Bed and 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 163775



For rent is a beautiful spacious end unit Town house with a private entrance and over 8000 square feet of fenced in backyard that's perfect for children or pets. Large shed that can be used for storage. The property has new carpet and fresh new paint. The owner will be responsible for the front landscaping. The tenant will be responsible for the rent, electric and water. The house is cable and internet ready. The property will be available for move in on October 15 but the Tenant will only be responsible for rent starting on November 1St. Small animals are welcome. The owner Lives minutes away and is always available for emergency maintenance. It's your opportunity to rent a beautiful quiet and spacious townhouse.

