Waldorf, MD
1011 Dorset Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

1011 Dorset Drive

1011 Dorset Drive
Location

1011 Dorset Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
pet friendly
Private Entrance Townhouse 3 Bed and 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 163775

For rent is a beautiful spacious end unit Town house with a private entrance and over 8000 square feet of fenced in backyard that's perfect for children or pets. Large shed that can be used for storage. The property has new carpet and fresh new paint. The owner will be responsible for the front landscaping. The tenant will be responsible for the rent, electric and water. The house is cable and internet ready. The property will be available for move in on October 15 but the Tenant will only be responsible for rent starting on November 1St. Small animals are welcome. The owner Lives minutes away and is always available for emergency maintenance. It's your opportunity to rent a beautiful quiet and spacious townhouse.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163775p
Property Id 163775

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5190226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Dorset Drive have any available units?
1011 Dorset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 1011 Dorset Drive have?
Some of 1011 Dorset Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Dorset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Dorset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Dorset Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Dorset Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Dorset Drive offer parking?
No, 1011 Dorset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Dorset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 Dorset Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Dorset Drive have a pool?
No, 1011 Dorset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Dorset Drive have accessible units?
No, 1011 Dorset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Dorset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Dorset Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Dorset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Dorset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

