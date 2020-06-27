All apartments in Towson
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:08 PM

99 MURDOCK ROAD

99 Murdock Road · No Longer Available
Location

99 Murdock Road, Towson, MD 21212
Rodgers Forge

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
LOVELY END OF GROUP IN SOUGHT AFTER RODGERS FORGE! MANY UPDATES INCLUDING CENTRAL A/C,HALL BATH,REFINISHED HARDWOODS,WINDOWS AND LOWER LEVEL WITH HALF BATH.LARGE BACK YARD WITH 2 CAR PARKING PAD. MOVE IN AND ENJOY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 MURDOCK ROAD have any available units?
99 MURDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 99 MURDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
99 MURDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 MURDOCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 99 MURDOCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 99 MURDOCK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 99 MURDOCK ROAD offers parking.
Does 99 MURDOCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 MURDOCK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 MURDOCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 99 MURDOCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 99 MURDOCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 99 MURDOCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 99 MURDOCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 MURDOCK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 MURDOCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 99 MURDOCK ROAD has units with air conditioning.
