LOVELY END OF GROUP IN SOUGHT AFTER RODGERS FORGE! MANY UPDATES INCLUDING CENTRAL A/C,HALL BATH,REFINISHED HARDWOODS,WINDOWS AND LOWER LEVEL WITH HALF BATH.LARGE BACK YARD WITH 2 CAR PARKING PAD. MOVE IN AND ENJOY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 99 MURDOCK ROAD have any available units?
99 MURDOCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 99 MURDOCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
99 MURDOCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.