All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 950 Fairmount Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
950 Fairmount Ave
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:08 AM

950 Fairmount Ave

950 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

950 Fairmount Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom end of group town home in Towson. Located in a central Towson location with an excellent walk score (87/100). Walking distance to Towson mall, grocery stores, bars/restaurants, and plenty more! Screened in back porch with hot tub. Finished basement for entertaining or an additional bedroom. Unlock the doors with your phone or physical key.

Water/sewer included. Tenant pays electric & internet/cable.

Available: May 1st 2020 - 12 month lease. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Fairmount Ave have any available units?
950 Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Fairmount Ave have?
Some of 950 Fairmount Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
950 Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
No, 950 Fairmount Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 950 Fairmount Ave offer parking?
Yes, 950 Fairmount Ave offers parking.
Does 950 Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Fairmount Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 950 Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 950 Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 950 Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Fairmount Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University