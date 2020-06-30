950 Fairmount Ave

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom end of group town home in Towson. Located in a central Towson location with an excellent walk score (87/100). Walking distance to Towson mall, grocery stores, bars/restaurants, and plenty more! Screened in back porch with hot tub. Finished basement for entertaining or an additional bedroom. Unlock the doors with your phone or physical key.



Water/sewer included. Tenant pays electric & internet/cable.



Available: May 1st 2020 - 12 month lease. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required.



This property is managed using Avail landlord software.