8605 Pleasant Plains Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Fully renovated home available for move in by April 15, 2020.



Duplex style home located in Towson, MD and just completed a full renovation! This home has beautiful wood flooring all throughout the unit, with country style kitchen inclusive of brand-new appliances. Also includes, 2 updated full bathrooms, laundry area with full size washer and dryer, fenced in yard, great for parties and outdoor activities and has a brand-new HVAC system! This home is closely located to Towson town center, and easy access to I-695!



Call us not and set an appointment and donï¿½??t miss this opportunity to make it your next home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Application Fee $25.00/adult

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Available for move in on 4/15/2020!



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*



*Virtual showings now available!