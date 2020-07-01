All apartments in Towson
8605 Pleasant Plains Rd
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

8605 Pleasant Plains Rd

8605 Pleasant Plains Road · No Longer Available
Location

8605 Pleasant Plains Road, Towson, MD 21286
Ridgely Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Fully renovated home available for move in by April 15, 2020.

Duplex style home located in Towson, MD and just completed a full renovation! This home has beautiful wood flooring all throughout the unit, with country style kitchen inclusive of brand-new appliances. Also includes, 2 updated full bathrooms, laundry area with full size washer and dryer, fenced in yard, great for parties and outdoor activities and has a brand-new HVAC system! This home is closely located to Towson town center, and easy access to I-695!

Call us not and set an appointment and donï¿½??t miss this opportunity to make it your next home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Application Fee $25.00/adult
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
*Available for move in on 4/15/2020!

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd have any available units?
8605 Pleasant Plains Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd have?
Some of 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8605 Pleasant Plains Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd offer parking?
No, 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd have a pool?
No, 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd have accessible units?
No, 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8605 Pleasant Plains Rd has units with dishwashers.

