8605 Pleasant Plains Rd

Amenities
Fully renovated home available for move in by April 15, 2020.
Duplex style home located in Towson, MD and just completed a full renovation! This home has beautiful wood flooring all throughout the unit, with country style kitchen inclusive of brand-new appliances. Also includes, 2 updated full bathrooms, laundry area with full size washer and dryer, fenced in yard, great for parties and outdoor activities and has a brand-new HVAC system! This home is closely located to Towson town center, and easy access to I-695!
Call us not and set an appointment and donï¿½??t miss this opportunity to make it your next home!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Application Fee $25.00/adult
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
*Available for move in on 4/15/2020!
*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*
*Virtual showings now available!