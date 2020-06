Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Recently updated, painted & improved townhome for rent, in the desirable Towson community of Loch Raven Village. Off street parking out front (not on Loch Raven Blvd.) Updated kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, whole house freshly painted, fully finished basement family room with bonus 4th bedroom (4th bedroom could also be a family room or den). Full size washer & dryer. Fenced in yard and rear patio area. Pets on a case by case basis.