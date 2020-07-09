8140 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

MAGNIFICENTLY SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH THREE FULLY FINISHED LEVELS SITUATED NEATLY IN TOWSON'S LOCH RAVEN VILLAGE. Hardwood floors, large east facing windows & granite counters and access to a large back deck with fenced in yard. Second level features 3 spacious bedrooms & 1 full bath. The lower level includes a finished family room with half bath & large storage area with washer/dryer included. There is access to the fenced back yard from the basement as well. Perfect location being short distance to shops and gym and Towson Mall.