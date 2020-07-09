All apartments in Towson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8140 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD

8140 Loch Raven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8140 Loch Raven Boulevard, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
MAGNIFICENTLY SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH THREE FULLY FINISHED LEVELS SITUATED NEATLY IN TOWSON'S LOCH RAVEN VILLAGE. Hardwood floors, large east facing windows & granite counters and access to a large back deck with fenced in yard. Second level features 3 spacious bedrooms & 1 full bath. The lower level includes a finished family room with half bath & large storage area with washer/dryer included. There is access to the fenced back yard from the basement as well. Perfect location being short distance to shops and gym and Towson Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

