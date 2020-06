Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

No Pets. Knollwood cape cod rental with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Fully finished lower level with lots of space. Tons of storage. Gorgeous kitchen open to dining area, with room for an island or prep table. Replacement windows. Two bedrooms and a bath on main level, two bedrooms and a bath on upper level. Local schools are top-rated. Two-year lease minimum, 3-year max. Fireplace not to be used. Minimum 720 credit score. Virtual Tour is available on You Tube https://youtu.be/6BgtbyA8wO0