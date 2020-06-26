6435 BLENHEIM ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Rarely avail End of Group Rental in West Towson ES/Gaywood Subdivision. West Towson ES....Dumbarton MS ~...and Towson HS....Oversixed End has Living Room w/Fireplace and Built-Ins!....unique powder room and Butlers Pantry lead to OPEN Island Granite Kitchen!....Finished LL perfect for Recreation Room with Full BA & bonus orivate home office ~..Recently Renovated Full BA- 2nd Flr~..freshly painted...Avail ASAP !!