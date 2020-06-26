Rarely avail End of Group Rental in West Towson ES/Gaywood Subdivision. West Towson ES....Dumbarton MS ~...and Towson HS....Oversixed End has Living Room w/Fireplace and Built-Ins!....unique powder room and Butlers Pantry lead to OPEN Island Granite Kitchen!....Finished LL perfect for Recreation Room with Full BA & bonus orivate home office ~..Recently Renovated Full BA- 2nd Flr~..freshly painted...Avail ASAP !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD have any available units?
6435 BLENHEIM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD have?
Some of 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6435 BLENHEIM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.