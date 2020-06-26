All apartments in Towson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6435 BLENHEIM ROAD

6435 Blenheim Road · No Longer Available
Location

6435 Blenheim Road, Towson, MD 21212
Gaywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Rarely avail End of Group Rental in West Towson ES/Gaywood Subdivision. West Towson ES....Dumbarton MS ~...and Towson HS....Oversixed End has Living Room w/Fireplace and Built-Ins!....unique powder room and Butlers Pantry lead to OPEN Island Granite Kitchen!....Finished LL perfect for Recreation Room with Full BA & bonus orivate home office ~..Recently Renovated Full BA- 2nd Flr~..freshly painted...Avail ASAP !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD have any available units?
6435 BLENHEIM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD have?
Some of 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6435 BLENHEIM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD offer parking?
No, 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD have a pool?
No, 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6435 BLENHEIM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
