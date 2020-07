Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Incredibly convenient updated condo ready for you! 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths offers hardwood floors, open floor plan, white kitchen, stainless appliances, balcony overlooking the neighborhood. New HVAC, new carpet throughout the upper level, new dishwasher. Full size washer and dryer on the bedroom level. 2 car parking with permit. Close to everything! Don't miss this one!