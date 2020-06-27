Amenities

3 Southerly Ct #302 2 Br 2 Ba Towsongate Condo for Rent - Available now for rent! See this oversized 1,545 square foot condo in the highly desired Towsongate Community! This unit comes with two spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a walk-out balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer. Secured lobby entrance, elevator service to all floors. Walking distance to shops at Towson Circle & Goucher & Towson Universities!



Make an appointment today! Call Tom at 443 616 1041 or email at tom@benfrederick.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5051543)