All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:20 PM

28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE

28 Allegheny Avenue · (410) 312-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2700 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular Views of nature & Towson from every room on this 27th floor rarely available spacious 2 floor PENTHOUSE Condo in the Heart of the city. High ceilings and Windows galore to see these magnificent views. Sun Room on main level. A million dollar view!! Spacious layout with access to private patio to sunbathe, Washer/dryer in unit. 24 HOUR SECURITY/RECEPTION! FEES INCLUDE OUTDOOR POOL/EXERCISE ROOM,PARTY ROOMS, WATER,SEWER,TRASH,SNOW REMOVAL,ELEVATOR, COMMON GROUNDS, EXTERIOR BUILDING MAINTANENCE, INSURANCE, MANAGEMENT,RESERVE FUNDS!GARAGE PARKING AVAILABLE @7th Floor w/onsite prop/mgmt for rent/ option/r simple sale. $100/mo per car parking fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE have any available units?
28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE have?
Some of 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ruxton Landing
1600 Ruxton Road
Towson, MD 21204
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity