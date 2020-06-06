28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool elevator

Spectacular Views of nature & Towson from every room on this 27th floor rarely available spacious 2 floor PENTHOUSE Condo in the Heart of the city. High ceilings and Windows galore to see these magnificent views. Sun Room on main level. A million dollar view!! Spacious layout with access to private patio to sunbathe, Washer/dryer in unit. 24 HOUR SECURITY/RECEPTION! FEES INCLUDE OUTDOOR POOL/EXERCISE ROOM,PARTY ROOMS, WATER,SEWER,TRASH,SNOW REMOVAL,ELEVATOR, COMMON GROUNDS, EXTERIOR BUILDING MAINTANENCE, INSURANCE, MANAGEMENT,RESERVE FUNDS!GARAGE PARKING AVAILABLE @7th Floor w/onsite prop/mgmt for rent/ option/r simple sale. $100/mo per car parking fee.