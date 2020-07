218 MARYLAND AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

BRIGHT, RENOVATED, SEMI-DETACHED HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS. RENOVATED KITCHEN (NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES), NEWLY REFINISHED GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, CENTRAL AIR, NEWLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, FRONT & REAR PORCHES AND FENCED YARD WITH SHED. FANTASTIC LOCATION NEAR TOWSON MANOR PARK. TUCKED AWAY BUT WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF ALL OF TOWSON'S ATTRACTIONS INCLUDING TOWSONTOWN MALL, MOVIE THEATER, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS.