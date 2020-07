Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction stainless steel gym ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym new construction

Lovely townhouse for rent in Towson Mews. Recently built, this property offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, den/study room, stainless steel appliances, open concept, lots of daylight, beautifully done. Walk to the movies, Towson Mall, restaurants, gym, plenty to do and see in the area. Come see for yourself.