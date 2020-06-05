1623 Mussula Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom duplex in Towson/Ridgeleigh boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen leading to a huge deck and fenced yard. The partially finished basement offers additional living space plus a full-sized washer/dryer. Conveniently located to Joppa Rd, I695, Towson University, Goucher College and St Josephs Hospital.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4958676)