1623 Mussula Rd

Amenities
2 bedroom duplex in Towson/Ridgeleigh boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen leading to a huge deck and fenced yard. The partially finished basement offers additional living space plus a full-sized washer/dryer. Conveniently located to Joppa Rd, I695, Towson University, Goucher College and St Josephs Hospital.
Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/
(RLNE4958676)