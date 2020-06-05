All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 1623 Mussula Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
1623 Mussula Rd
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

1623 Mussula Rd

1623 Mussula Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1623 Mussula Road, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom duplex in Towson/Ridgeleigh boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen leading to a huge deck and fenced yard. The partially finished basement offers additional living space plus a full-sized washer/dryer. Conveniently located to Joppa Rd, I695, Towson University, Goucher College and St Josephs Hospital.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4958676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Mussula Rd have any available units?
1623 Mussula Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Mussula Rd have?
Some of 1623 Mussula Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Mussula Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Mussula Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Mussula Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1623 Mussula Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1623 Mussula Rd offer parking?
No, 1623 Mussula Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1623 Mussula Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 Mussula Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Mussula Rd have a pool?
No, 1623 Mussula Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Mussula Rd have accessible units?
No, 1623 Mussula Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Mussula Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Mussula Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University