1605 Thetford Rd
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:44 AM

1605 Thetford Rd

1605 Thetford Road · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Thetford Road, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Check this beautiful and fully renovated home located in Towson! Features wood flooring all throughout the unit, 2 updated full bathrooms, gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances, finished basement with 4th bedroom built into it, central air and nice size fenced in backyard! Close to great restaurants, shops, movie theater and easy access to I-695 and I-83! Do not wait and call us now!

Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
*Available for 11/01/2019 move in

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Thetford Rd have any available units?
1605 Thetford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Thetford Rd have?
Some of 1605 Thetford Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Thetford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Thetford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Thetford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Thetford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Thetford Rd offer parking?
No, 1605 Thetford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Thetford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Thetford Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Thetford Rd have a pool?
No, 1605 Thetford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Thetford Rd have accessible units?
No, 1605 Thetford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Thetford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Thetford Rd has units with dishwashers.

