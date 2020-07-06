1605 Thetford Rd

Amenities

Check this beautiful and fully renovated home located in Towson! Features wood flooring all throughout the unit, 2 updated full bathrooms, gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances, finished basement with 4th bedroom built into it, central air and nice size fenced in backyard! Close to great restaurants, shops, movie theater and easy access to I-695 and I-83! Do not wait and call us now!



Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Available for 11/01/2019 move in



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*