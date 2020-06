141 STANMORE ROAD

Amenities

VERY EASY TO SHOW. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY TO SEE THIS UPDATED TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE ROGERS FORGE NEIGHBORHOOD. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. LIVING ROOM HAS BEAUTIFUL BAY WINDOW. DINING ROOM WITH CHAIR RAIL AND BUILT-INS. ARCHED DOORWAYS. KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. CENTRAL A/C. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FAMILY ROOM, HALF BATH AND LARGE LAUNDRY AREA WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD WITH PATIO. GREAT LOCATION. EASY COMMUTE TO COLLEGES, HOSPITALS, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS. PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR SALE.