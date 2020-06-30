All apartments in South Laurel
Find more places like 11600 Tuscany Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Laurel, MD
/
11600 Tuscany Dr
Last updated March 23 2020 at 7:08 AM

11600 Tuscany Dr

11600 Tuscany Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Laurel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11600 Tuscany Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
LARGE ROOM IN PRIVATE TOWNHOUSE ** Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit Townhouse. NON-SMOKERS ONLY (No Smoking Inside or Outside of Property). NO PETS ALLOWED. CLEAN, QUIET. A Large Fully furnished self contained Room with private bath bathroom, double closets, all utilities included, shared kitchen, washer/dryer, No overnight guess. no drugs, no smoking, no vaping inside or out, no work from home business. Requirements are 3 last pay stubs, previous landlords reference, and 1 month deposit along with the first month rent. Looking for individuals with 700+ credit, professional renters only. Close to Capital Technology University. Baltimore Washington Parkway, Marc Train Station, BWI Airport, ICC and I-95. Please request viewing by emails no text or phone calls please, we both work. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11600 Tuscany Dr have any available units?
11600 Tuscany Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 11600 Tuscany Dr have?
Some of 11600 Tuscany Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11600 Tuscany Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11600 Tuscany Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11600 Tuscany Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11600 Tuscany Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 11600 Tuscany Dr offer parking?
No, 11600 Tuscany Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11600 Tuscany Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11600 Tuscany Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11600 Tuscany Dr have a pool?
No, 11600 Tuscany Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11600 Tuscany Dr have accessible units?
No, 11600 Tuscany Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11600 Tuscany Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11600 Tuscany Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11600 Tuscany Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11600 Tuscany Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd
South Laurel, MD 20708

Similar Pages

South Laurel 1 BedroomsSouth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
South Laurel 3 BedroomsSouth Laurel Apartments with Pool
South Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VAArnold, MD
Potomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Howard Community College