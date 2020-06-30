11600 Tuscany Dr

Amenities

LARGE ROOM IN PRIVATE TOWNHOUSE ** Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit Townhouse. NON-SMOKERS ONLY (No Smoking Inside or Outside of Property). NO PETS ALLOWED. CLEAN, QUIET. A Large Fully furnished self contained Room with private bath bathroom, double closets, all utilities included, shared kitchen, washer/dryer, No overnight guess. no drugs, no smoking, no vaping inside or out, no work from home business. Requirements are 3 last pay stubs, previous landlords reference, and 1 month deposit along with the first month rent. Looking for individuals with 700+ credit, professional renters only. Close to Capital Technology University. Baltimore Washington Parkway, Marc Train Station, BWI Airport, ICC and I-95. Please request viewing by emails no text or phone calls please, we both work. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.