Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
9217 THREE OAKS DR
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:27 PM

9217 THREE OAKS DR

9217 Three Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9217 Three Oaks Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This spacious end-unit three-story townhouse is available for immediate rent and is beautifully sited on a quiet dead-end street in a park-like setting only one block from Sligo Creek Trail. The main level offers an open living room with separate dining area, wood-burning fireplace, large granite and stainless steel kitchen with pantry, wood floors, and sliding glass doors to the generous rear deck. Upstairs, you'll find a lovely master bedroom with en suite bath, walk-in closet, and private balcony, plus two additional bedrooms and updated second bath. The full lower level has been completely finished to provide a guest bedroom or study with en suite bath, a huge family or recreation room, and a laundry room with full-sized washer and dryer. This inviting home comes with plenty of closets and storage, assigned parking (#17), central air and heat, and access to the seasonal community pool! This fantastic location in the Three Oaks community near Sligo Creek Trail is approximately one mile from downtown Silver Spring, minutes from the Beltway, and only 4 blocks from the future Dale Drive Purple Line station. Rent includes parking fee and HOA fee. Tenants will pay the annual trash bill plus electricity and water bills. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis and are subject to an additional deposit. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

