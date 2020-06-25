9217 THREE OAKS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

This spacious end-unit three-story townhouse is available for immediate rent and is beautifully sited on a quiet dead-end street in a park-like setting only one block from Sligo Creek Trail. The main level offers an open living room with separate dining area, wood-burning fireplace, large granite and stainless steel kitchen with pantry, wood floors, and sliding glass doors to the generous rear deck. Upstairs, you'll find a lovely master bedroom with en suite bath, walk-in closet, and private balcony, plus two additional bedrooms and updated second bath. The full lower level has been completely finished to provide a guest bedroom or study with en suite bath, a huge family or recreation room, and a laundry room with full-sized washer and dryer. This inviting home comes with plenty of closets and storage, assigned parking (#17), central air and heat, and access to the seasonal community pool! This fantastic location in the Three Oaks community near Sligo Creek Trail is approximately one mile from downtown Silver Spring, minutes from the Beltway, and only 4 blocks from the future Dale Drive Purple Line station. Rent includes parking fee and HOA fee. Tenants will pay the annual trash bill plus electricity and water bills. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis and are subject to an additional deposit. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com today!