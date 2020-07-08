All apartments in Silver Spring
8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:58 AM

8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3

8517 Bradford Road · No Longer Available
Location

8517 Bradford Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
A real gem in Silver Spring! Charming and cozy 2BR/1BA townhouse in lush, natural, park-like setting. Unit features: hardwood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, spacious bedrooms with great closet space, gorgeous newly built 3 season sun room, large deck and private backyard overlooking beautiful Sligo Creek Park!
Water/Sewer/Trash utilities are included in rent. Access to the community pool, two parking spots, and paths throughout the neighborhood.
Pets are on case by case basis.
Great location next to the Sligo Creek Park with access to playgrounds, bike tracks, and tennis courts.
Commuting perks: metro bus stop just 2 blocks away, minutes away from downtown Silver Spring, I-495, I-95, Silver Spring Metro Station (Red line).
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 have any available units?
8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 have?
Some of 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 currently offering any rent specials?
8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 is pet friendly.
Does 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 offer parking?
Yes, 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 offers parking.
Does 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 have a pool?
Yes, 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 has a pool.
Does 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 have accessible units?
No, 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3 has units with air conditioning.

