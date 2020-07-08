8517 Bradford Road, Unit 6-3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

A real gem in Silver Spring! Charming and cozy 2BR/1BA townhouse in lush, natural, park-like setting. Unit features: hardwood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, spacious bedrooms with great closet space, gorgeous newly built 3 season sun room, large deck and private backyard overlooking beautiful Sligo Creek Park!

Water/Sewer/Trash utilities are included in rent. Access to the community pool, two parking spots, and paths throughout the neighborhood.

Pets are on case by case basis.

Great location next to the Sligo Creek Park with access to playgrounds, bike tracks, and tennis courts.

Commuting perks: metro bus stop just 2 blocks away, minutes away from downtown Silver Spring, I-495, I-95, Silver Spring Metro Station (Red line).

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.